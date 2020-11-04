Ernest Corkill, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Brett Hogland officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Corkill is survived by his wife, Jimmilene Corkill; daughter, Rhonda Elliott; sons, Clint Corkill (Teresa) and Ernie Corkill; special grandchildren, Bethanie Do (Dr. Keith) and Rodney Dale Elliott Jr.; special great grandchildren, Katelynn Do, Kasey Do and Kaleb Do; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Velma Talkington; brothers-in-law, Freddie Cariaga and Rito Escamilla and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Maricella Escamilla; brothers, Robert Arnold “Bobby” Corkill and Jose Trevino and parents, Ernest and Marcelina Corkill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.