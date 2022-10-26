Jennifer Lynn Goins, 49 of Grant, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at her residence.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Tony McBride officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Jennifer is survived by her sister, Kelly McNelley; niece, Conswayla (Shaylynn) McNelley; nephew, Nathaniel McNelley; special children, Jetta Triffo and Eva Goins and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dobbs; mother, Connie McNelley and grandparents, Howard and Mary Goins.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
