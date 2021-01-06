Martha Maxine Gingrich Shook, 93 of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Shook was born in Morgan County, Alabama on Nov. 24, 1927, daughter of the late William Lacey Gingrich and the late Blanche Estelle Rogers Gingrich.
She was a homemaker, and prior to her retirement, she was a switch operator with Southern Bell Telephone Company.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed riding the Gold Wing Honda motorcycle with Mr. Shook. Mrs. Shook was a member of the Westminister Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Allen Shook and by her siblings, John Lacey Gingrich, Dorothy Ruth Gingrich and Katherine Willadene Gingrich.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Hiram Shook, to who she was married on Sept. 23, 1953; a daughter, Rhonda Shook Sizemore of Rochester, New York; a son, James William Shook (Jenny) of Rochester, New York; two grandchildren, Nicholas Sharman (Katrina) and Ainslee Sharman (fiancé Logan Sorenson; three great grandchildren, Wyatt Sharman, Avalynn Sorenson and Waylor Sharman; nieces, Becky Warren of North Dakota and Carol Ann Hedges of Huntsville.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Goose Pond Cemetery in Scottsboro, with Rev. Clifford Free officiating.
Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.