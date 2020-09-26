Jeanette Ledwell Thompson, 80 of Dutton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Grady Cornelison officiating.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward Thompson; children, Paulette (Howard) Smart, Martha (Billy) Goff, Paul (Kristin) Thompson and Misty Dempsey; grandchildren, Chris (Angie) Smart, Chad Smart, Cody (Jordan) Goff, Sydney (Josh) Baker, Colter (Cheltsey) Thompson, Madelyn Thompson, Case Thompson, Willa Thompson, Corey Dempsey and Brooke Dempsey; great grandchildren, Bailey and Haley Smart, Emilie and Easton Smart, Sadie Thompson and Liam Baker and sisters, Loretta Cofield and Virginia Smart.
She was preceded in death by her dad, William “Bill” Ledwell; mom, Veda Lou Ledwell; brother, Kenneth Ledwell and sister, Wanda Dolberry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.