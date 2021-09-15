Gary Dwayne Smith, 58, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with Randy Smith officiating. Final resting place is Harris Chapel Cemetery in Bryant (Hog Jaw Valley).
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith; daughter, Jennifer Shubert; son-in-law, Brian Shubert; grandchildren, Emma, Layla and Jayce Shubert; stepmother, Glenda Smith; sisters, Donna Simmons (Tim) and Connie Smith (Doug); brothers, Eddy Smith and David Smith (Kathy); sister-in-law, Jessie Smith and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Lora Mae Smith; brother, Dennis Smith; grandparents, Haz and Hattie Dial and Albert and Lettie Smith and step grandparents, Wendell and Christine Kennamer.
