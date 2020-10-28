Imogene K. Thompson, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Leon Venable officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, David “Butch” Thompson; daughter, Annette and Wendell Frazier; brother, Imm Kirby; grandchildren, Jason Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Melissa and Charlie Palmour, Josh and Christy Thompson and Steven and Trista Frazier; 12 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Thompson and son, James L. Thompson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health Care for all they did for them.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.