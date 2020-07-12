Marie Saint, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Marie was a member of the U.S. Army for 30 years and worked as a computer programmer at Redstone Arsenal. In 1969, she was given an award with the U.S. Army.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Marie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Saint and parents, David and Rachel Bynum.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.