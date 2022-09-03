Eula Mae Adams, born July 7, 1932, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Adams of Port Orange, Florida and Greg (Tracey) Adams of Hollywood; sister, Joyce Arnold; grandchildren, Bryan Kent, Adam Kent and Clark Adams, Bradley Adams, Christal Southard and Yasmine Swinford; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews/
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Red” Adams; son, Stanley (Betty) Adams; parents, Willie and Leona Gentle; brother, Jerry Gentle; sisters, Eileen Griggs, and Judy Sisk and two infant great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home with Duaine Griggs officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
