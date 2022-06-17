On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Emmett Melton Johnson (nicknames included Red, Cooper, Knob and Melton), husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 84.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Melton was born May 27, 1938 in Macedonia. He graduated from the first graduating class of Scottsboro High School in 1957 and joined the United States Army with several of his high school buddies.
He served proudly for 21 years, participated in the Vietnam War, lived around the world in multiple countries and retired from the military July 31, 1977.
During his time in service, while stationed in Hokkaido, Japan, he met his wife, Kiyoko. They married and had two daughters, Teresa and Donna and one son, Franklin.
Melton was very passionate about traveling. Often, you would find him on the road looking for the next best diner and, if you named a landmark anywhere in the U.S., he could tell you the exact mile marker location.
After retiring from the military, he became a professional truck driver allowing him to travel the United States for work and, during vacation time, he would continuously venture with his children and later with his grandchildren, hoping to instill the same love he had for his country in his family.
He always had a curiosity for the world, so much that he was a subscriber to National Geographic, always curious about the world. He passed down his love for travel, exploration and curiosity to his family.
During his time in service, he was a platoon sergeant and earned several medals and accolades. He received a Bronze Star and additional commendations for his heroism, as well as a sharp-shooter designation.
Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett F. and Mary B. Johnson; wife, Kiyoko K. Johnson; daughter, Donna Kay Hill and two brothers, Donnie Johnson and Wonnie Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Johnson; son, Franklin Johnson (DeeDee Johnson); grandchildren, Kristen Lockmiller (Morgan Lockmiller), Emily Truax (John Truax), Alex Johnson, Taylor Hill and Brannigan Johnson; great grandchildren, Sanders and Mills Morgan Lockmiller and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.