Luke Anderson, 25 of Section, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Section Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his father, Todd Anderson; mother, Laurie Anderson; brother, Ross Anderson; love of his life, McKenzie Cobbler; special parents, Randy and Teresa Cobbler; grandparents, Jack Anderson, Helen Anderson and Charles Hilley (Rachel) and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Friendship Church (Haigwood), 1350 County Road 66, Section, AL 35771.