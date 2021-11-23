Harvey Wayne Beck, 74 of Scottsboro (formerly of Louisville, Kentucky), passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Cloverdale Manor Nursing Home following a short illness.
Mr. Beck was a former salesman for Walker Feed Company.
Mr. Beck is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Christopher and Brittany Ogle; nine grandchildren and his sister, Phyllis Joyce Beck Gogan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Viola Beck; brother, Victor Richard Beck and sisters, Frances Beck Lewis and Alice Evelyn Beck Whalan.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home with Father Tom Woods officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.