Walter Southeard, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Wright officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Debra (Patrick) Ranson and Cathy Lemons (Mark Phillips); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Lela Keller, Dorothy Fairbanks and Shirley (J.C.) Haswell; brothers, Bobby Southeard and William Southeard and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Southeard; son, Robbie Southeard; parents, Elmer and Ruby Southeard; sisters, Lizzie Bee Southeard and Billie McAllister and brother, Rayford Southeard.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.