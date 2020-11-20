Juanita Lasseter Lee, 99 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Southern Estates Assisted Living Facility.
Mrs. Lee was a graduate of Peabody College. She and her husband, Joe, were active members of the community after moving to Scottsboro in 1950. Mrs. Lee was a retired science teacher, having taught at Scottsboro High School for 25 years.
She enjoyed gardening, drawing, painting and was an avid bridge player. She was member of the Scottsboro FUMC, former member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and a charter member of the local American Association of University Women.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Scottsboro FUMC, Joe Allen Lee Scholarship at the University of Alabama or to Hospice of North Alabama.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her grandchildren, Trey Lee Kamplain (Mary) and Anna Lee Kamplain Dietz (Michael); great grandchildren, Sophie, Livia and Ellis Kamplain and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl M. Lasseter; husband, Joseph Allen Sr. and son, Joseph Allen Lee Jr.
