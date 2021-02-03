Ralph Edward Smith, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at UAB in Birmingham.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mr. Smith was a U.S. Air Force retired veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He was an avid golfer and was a scratch player. He was devoted husband, son, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Matt Helms and Dr. Jody Gamble officiating. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will not have a public visitation.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith; two daughters, Kelly (Billy) Owens and Melody Burley (Rick); sister, Betty June Childress; brother, Garnet Smith; five grandchildren, Blake Owens (Penny), Lauren Kelly (Garrett), Lindsey Krausen (Kiel), Smith Ann Burley and Forest Burley and great grandchildren, Liam Owens, Grace Owens, Ben Owens, Caroline Kelly, Davis Kelly and Cindy Krausen.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.