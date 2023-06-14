Ms. Ruby Fay Brewer, age 81, of Estillfork, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Eddie Childress officiating. Ruby is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodfin and Lilly Brewer; brothers, Horton Brewer, Leonard Brewer; sisters, Virginia Childress and Thelma Jacks. Arrangements Entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
