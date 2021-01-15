Deveda Stone Cain, 65 of Pleasant Groves, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Groves Holiness Church for almost 40 years, receiving the Holy Ghost in a Monday night prayer meeting on June 17, 1981.
She worked as the Pleasant Groves town clerk for 18 years. She also worked on the square in Scottsboro for over 40 years as a legal secretary.
She was a hard worker and was willing to help people in any way she could, often sacrificing her time, as well as her health.
She considered her in-laws, both Stone and Cain, as her sisters and brothers, trying to organize get-togethers for each side so they could be together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Estelle Stone and Fletch and Vicie Cain; sisters, Barbara Faye Fortner, Dot Brewer, Francis West, Trenda McAllister, Venie Sanders and Ruby Jones and brothers, Billy Ray Stone, Wade Cain, Clarence Cain, JW Cain and Howard Cain.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jackie Cain; son, Jonathan Cain; brothers and sisters, Nelson Stone, Eugene and Linda Stone, Carroll and Deveda Stone, Dwight and Linda Stone, Martha and Frank Tackett, Ricky and Beth Stone, Avery and Rebecca Stone, Jean Miller, Pat Cain, Sandra Cain, Joyce Cain Landers, Sam and Dale Cain, Eddie Smith and Janet Cain as well as a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Nick West, Jack Lynch and James Carl Black officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.