Mr. Robert L. Long, age 82 of Henagar, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service is Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12pm at Henagar Baptist Church with Bro. David Hairston & Chaplain John Benefield officiating. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Kerby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
