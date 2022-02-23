Angie Lea Franks, 53 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital following an extended illness.
Angie is a lifelong resident of Scottsboro was a big Atlanta Braves fan and Auburn fan.
Angie is survived by her husband, Donald Franks; son, Landon Franks; mother-in-law, Martha Franks; a niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Presley; sister, Tammy Ferguson and father-in-law, Charlie Franks.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel, in Scottsboro, with Jeff Arnold and Kenneth Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Scottsboro.
Pallbearers will be Steven Lusk, Kyle Lusk, Josh Gentle, Michael Franks, Dusty Bryant and Jake Whitehead.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Angie’s memory be made to the Skyline Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.