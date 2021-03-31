Ida Mae Fowler Jones, 68 of Hollytree, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dustin Paradise and Jerry McIntosh officiating. Burial followed in Clay Cemetery in Princeton.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Jones; son-in-law, Scott Putman; grandchildren, Leah Putman and Jesse Putman; sisters, Betty Cooper and Kathleen Newsome and brother, Johnny Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mechelle Putman; parents, Frank Ellis and Orleen Fowler and siblings, Billy Fowler, James Ellis Fowler, Earline Gross, Maverine Autry, Paul Fowler and Pearline Owens.
Arrangement entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.