Johnny Wayne Wright, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Section Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery/
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Helen Wright; brother, Terry Wright; son, Josh (Megan) Wright; grandchildren, Everly Willow Wright and Hastin Wright and niece, Hannah Greckowski.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Wright and brothers, Ray Wright, Ricky Wright and Frankie Wright.
Johnny was a lover of all sports and a well-known athlete at Section High School. He worked with many young athletes as a travel basketball coach.
Golf came naturally to him, and he loved being out on the golf course until his back prevented him from being able to do so.
One of his greatest joys of his life was helping his son, Josh, coach middle school basketball and girls’ varsity basketball in previous years.
He was proud of his son and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to brag on them.
