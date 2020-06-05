Kathy Robbins, 62 of Section, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Section Bluff.
Mrs. Robbins is survived by her husband, Billy Robbins; children, Drew (Mallory) Robbins and Shawna (Kasey) Kuykendall and five grandchildren, Chloe, Callie, Konnor, Kooper and Kolt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Brown; sister, Elizabeth and brother, Bobby Brown.