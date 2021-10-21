Clay D. Rice, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 following a brief illness.
Clay was born in Havre, Montana on Jan. 30, 1957. Clay was one of six children raised on his parents’ farm in Big Sandy, Montana. From an early age, Clay was taught the value of hard work, family commitment and community service.
Clay is a retired truck driver with over 20 years of experience. His career took him to every state in the union and allowed him to make friends of every background. He loved making people laugh.
Clay’s hobbies include fishing, hunting, motorcycles, compound bows and ham radios. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science and loved all things electronic.
Clay is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melinda Osmer Rice; son, Clayton Rice (Morriah Schroeder) of Verndale, Minnesota; daughters, Eva West (Tom Brodersen) of Fridley, Minnesota, Syble Nemetz (John) of Scottsboro, Crystal Gibbs (David) of Vinemont and Heather Duvall of Scottsboro; brothers, Wade Rice and Ben Rice (Kathy) both of Big Sandy, Montana, Rocky Rice of Fort Benton, Montana and Will Rice (Danetta) of Ainsworth, Nebraska; sister, Alreen Jensen (Tim) of Kalispell, Montana and nieces and nephews, Justin Jenson, Kieren Rice, Rylee Rice, Aurbree Rice and Kalobe Rice.
Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Alfred Rice and Irene Shurtliff Rice.
Clay’s beloved grandchildren include Damion Rice, Clayton Rice Jr., Derek Rice, Rosalyn Brodersen, Kody Brodersen, Allyson Duvall, Embrey Duvall and Crystal Muschik.
Clay was an amazing man; he was a “strength” that others leaned on, but her was also a gentle giant who gave his all.
Clay was a wonderful husband, father and pawpaw; our world is incomplete without him in it. For now, we live in the promise of our Lord Jesus Christ that we will be reunited again.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.