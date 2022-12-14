Clifton “Tip” Sharpe, 84, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Cloverdale Nursing Home and Rehab.
Mr. Sharpe loved working with flowers in the yard, along with showing his support and attending sporting events with the children in his family.
He also loved Alabama football, Braves baseball, and he cherished his friends and family. Tip will be dearly missed by us all.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Eunice Manning Sharpe; sister-in-law, Patty Sharp; brothers-in-law, Roger (Sharron) Manning, Kenneth (Jane) Manning and Wayne (Judy) Manning; nieces, Deborah (Ben) Keener, Shannon (Clint) Black and Kendra (Greg) Harper; nephews, Mike (Debbie) Ashburn, Ryan Manning and Patrick (Kim) Manning; great nieces, Courtney Hales, Jessica Hales, Hope Beason, Faith Beason and Emily Manning and great nephews, Kaleb Black, Elisha Beason, Zack Beason, Christopher Beason, Tyler (Reba) Duffey and Benjamin Duffey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Myrtle Sharp; sister, Pearline Ashburn; brother, Jim Sharp and nephew, Chris Sharp.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home, in Scottsboro, with Mickey Skipper and William Ikard officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
