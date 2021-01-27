Donnie G. Worthen, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with James “Totchie” McLain and Terry Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Cemetery.
Mr. Worthen is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Chad (Amy) Worthen; granddaughter, Kaylee; sisters, Ruby Bishop, Billie (Leverl) Green and Loretta (Eddie) Terry; twin brother, Ronnie (Marsha) Worthen and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Myrtle Worthen.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.