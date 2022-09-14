John Horton Brewer, 93 of Estillfork, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Clay Cemetery in Princeton.
Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ozell Swafford Brewer; daughter, Teresa Brewer; son, Shannon Brewer; grandchildren, Johnnie Arnold, Dylan Brewer and Emery Brewer; great grandchildren, Tyler Arnold and Savanna Arnold; sister, Fay Brewer and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lillie Brewer; brother, Leonard Brewer and sisters, Thelma Jacks and Virginia Childress.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
