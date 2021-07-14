Robert E. “Daddy Bob” Campbell, 93 of Hollywood, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home in Chickenfoot. Bob was a longtime member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Gene Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his son, Thomas (Tammy) Campbell of Chickenfoot; daughter, Roxanne (Tony) Doll of Woodville; niece, (Daughter) Pam (Tommy) Burton of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Jarred Snider, Garrett (Heather) Campbell, Megan Doll, Kyle Doll, Jackie (Brian) Hickey and Brent (Ryan) Burton; great grandchildren, Colton Campbell, Kinley Burton, Drew Burton, Abigail Hickey and Landon Hickey and special nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends, who were like family.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Lois A. Campbell; parents, Williams and Canna Mae Campbell; sister, Jane Bramlett; brothers, Billy Campbell, Sam Campbell and little Jimmy Campbell and his lifelong friend, Seasey Wilkerson.
The family would like to thank Heartlite Hospice for all the support and help during this difficult time.
Due to the rise in COVID cases, the family asks that visitors please wear masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.