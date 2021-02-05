Billy Windle Mount, 82 of Lewisburg, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at NHC Lewisburg.
Born on May 21, 1938 in Scottsboro, he was the son of the late William Thomas Mount and the late Bessie Paradise Mount. Billy was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (William) Sego, Betty Cleveland and Lisa Steele, all of Lewisburg, Tennessee; sister, Grace Dulaney of Scottsboro; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in the death by his son, Doyle Mount.
Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangements.