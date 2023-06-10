Ralph S. Mackey, 95 of Scottsboro passed away June 7, 2023 at Highlands Health and Rehab of complications from Parkinson’s.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Merle Janette (Jan) Porter of 69 years. Son, Charles (Gabrielle) of Redford, MI, daughter, Nancy Rose of Scottsboro, Grandson, Andrew Rose of Norcross, GA. Granddaughter, Julie Rose of Scottsboro. Nephew, Allan Mackey of WA and special brother-in-law, Jim Porter of Danville, KY, and many cousins.
Ralph was born June 18, 1927 in Laurium, MI. He graduated from Michigan Tech College where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed 33 years the Ford Mo. Co. in Dearborn, MI.
Ralph is a veteran of both the US Navy and US Army. It was during his assignment at Redstone Arsenal the he met Jan and they were married in April 1954. In June, Ralph was discharged and they moved to Michigan where Ralph rejoined Ford Mo.Co.
Ralph retired in 1983 and he and Jan moved to Scottsboro. He told others he liked living in Scottsboro better than any place he ever lived. He was a member of the Hardee's coffee group.
He was a member of the Hospital Volunteers for 14 years. A lifetime member of the Historical Society. He spent much of his spare time working on old Jackson Co. records and contributed that information to the Heritage Center so it could be shared with others.
Ralph faithfully attended the First Baptist Church until he became disabled.
In his youth he attended the Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Urho and Signe Lampi Mackey, brother Paul and nephew, Henri Mackey. Brother-in-law, Ralph Porter and sister-in-law Dorothy Ann Porter Richards.
Ralph’s ashes will be buried at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorials donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Scottsboro, 215 South Andrews Street, Scottsboro, AL, 35768 or The Heritage Center, P.O. Box 53 of Scottsboro, AL, 35768.
A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the excellent care Ralph received during his lengthy illness.
Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro are in charge of arrangements.