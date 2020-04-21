Deborah Lusk Medlock, 62 of Dutton, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
A private visitation will be held for the family. Burial will be at Sardis Cemetery in Bowden, Georgia.
Mrs. Medlock is survived by grandchildren, Andrew Blair and Haley Blair; sisters, Carolyn (Billy Jack) Shelton and Patricia (Gerald) Thurmond; brothers, Paul (Pat) Lusk Sr., Dwight (Chanda) Lusk and Gaylon Lusk and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Medlock; parents, Richard Sr. and Ruth Cornelison Lusk; sister, Sylvia Martin and brothers, Richard Lusk Jr. and Larry Lusk.
