Mr. Kenneth G. Pace age 70 of Dutton, AL passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his residence. No services will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Pace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mr. Kenneth G. Pace age 70 of Dutton, AL passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his residence. No services will be held.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!