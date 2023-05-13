Mr. Harry Gordon Gerbige age 82, of the Letcher community passed away on Tuesday May 9, 2023, at his home following a brief illness. Mr. Gerbige was a US Navy veteran, was retired from TVA where he was an electrician supervisor. Harry also was the owner and operator of Central LP Gas company for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of Independent Church of God of Letcher.
Harry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Kaye Gerbige, Sons and daughters-in-law Brett and Cristina Gerbige and Heath and Dena Gerbig and Six Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren, and his Sister Joan Gerbige Austin. Harry was preceded in death by his parents William Walter and Cordie Lucille Gerbige.
Funeral services were held on Friday May 12, 2023 at the Chapel of Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Bro Dean Jeffery officiating burial will followed in the Gold Cemetery in Letcher.