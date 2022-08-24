Betty Clyde Garland passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 94.
From her birth, in Scottsboro, to her death, she nourished her family with love, faith and good conversation. Betty was born the only child of Clyde and Sallie Hollis in 1927.
She was educated at Scottsboro High School, where she fell in love with her husband, James McCurdy Garland Jr., whom she had known since elementary school. After many happy years in Scottsboro, they moved to Houston, Texas where they raised their two children and spent the remainder of their lives.
Betty or “Nana,” as she was known to so many, was an avid gardener growing incredible vegetables and prize-winning orchids from her home. She spent her days rooting for her beloved Houston Rockets, playing cards and traveling the United States by motor home.
Betty also enjoyed reading and spent many a late night with her nose in a book until the sun came up.
Left to honor Betty and remember her love are her two children, Stephen (Georgina) Garland and Carol (Bill) Severance; five grandchildren, Jason (Kelley) Severance, Ryan Garland, Ashley Severance, Lindsey (Eric) Dady and Addi Severance; six great grandchildren, Kylie, Jenna, Sadie and Carter Severance and Mackenzie and Connor Dady and her Alabama family including Dicky, Porky, Ken and Kevin Holder and their wonderful families.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Jimmy; aunt, Mary Nell Holder and parents.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations are made in Betty’s memory to Scottsboro Public Library. These donations can be mailed to 1002 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral home.