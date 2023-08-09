Roger Dale Dolberry, 56 of Estille Fork, Alabama passed away Friday Aug. 4, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his Sister, Cindy Medley (Mickey Holt) and brother, Larry Dewayne Dolberry. He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy Wayne and Carol Sue Wilbanks Dolberry and grandparents, Ollie Floyd and Stella Mae Dolberry. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!