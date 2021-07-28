James “Len” Leonard Cloud Jr. passed away suddenly on June 26, 2021 at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
Len was 64 and previously from Stevenson.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mimi Marram Cloud; son, James “Jake” Leonard Cloud III; mother, Mary E. (Bobby) Thomas of Bridgeport; brother, Tony (Juliana) Cloud of Mandeville, Louisiana; aunt, Joyce and several uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Cloud Sr.
Len loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Alabama football.
Len did not want a funeral or a big fuss about his death. Len was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at the grave site of his beloved Granny “O’s at a later time in Stevenson.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson.