William Brian Woodall, 64, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2023, at Highland Health and Rehab in Scottsboro, Alabama. Brian was born in Scottsboro, AL on June 11, 1958.
He grew up hanging around with his dad, Brooks Woodall, the owner at W.H. Payne Drug Store, often twirling the round red soda fountain stools or performing his special job of keeping individual Juicy Fruit gum sticks in the penny dispenser that sat on top of the cigar case. Brian loved sports and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, the Auburn Tigers and the Scottsboro Wildcats. Since 1971, he has had the same reserved seat, (Row 5, Seat 1) at Trammel Stadium for Scottsboro Wildcats football games. He would stay to the last second, even in bad weather, and enjoyed the band at halftime just as much as the action on the field. His favorite event of the year was the Scottsboro Homecoming parade where he showed up an hour early just to get a good view.
A lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro, AL, Brian proudly had a six-year perfect attendance pin for Sunday School. Even when he was no longer able to attend services in person, he faithfully listened on Sunday mornings to the broadcast on WWIC Radio 1050. He often informed his family of church announcements and prayer requests that we might have missed. He always considered the minister at the church one of the most important people in his life and the biggest celebrity in Scottsboro.
Brian is survived by his mother, Dean Stanley Woodall (Scottsboro, AL), his brother Stanley Woodall (Vestavia Hills, AL), and his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Tom McMahon (Arlington, VA). He is proceded in death by his father, Brooks Woodall, his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. W.D. Stanley, and Mr. and Mrs. Dallas P. Woodall, and his aunt, Jean Stanley Glass.
If you are inclined, donations may be made in his memory to the First United Methodist Church Scottsboro general fund (1105 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768) or Nourish One Child (P.O. Box 925, Scottsboro, AL 35768). The family wishes to thank all past and present employees of Highlands Health and Rehab for the wonderful care and friendship you provided Brian and the family.
