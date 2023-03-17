William Brian Woodall, 64, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2023, at Highland Health and Rehab in Scottsboro, Alabama. Brian was born in Scottsboro, AL on June 11, 1958.

He grew up hanging around with his dad, Brooks Woodall, the owner at W.H. Payne Drug Store, often twirling the round red soda fountain stools or performing his special job of keeping individual Juicy Fruit gum sticks in the penny dispenser that sat on top of the cigar case. Brian loved sports and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, the Auburn Tigers and the Scottsboro Wildcats. Since 1971, he has had the same reserved seat, (Row 5, Seat 1) at Trammel Stadium for Scottsboro Wildcats football games. He would stay to the last second, even in bad weather, and enjoyed the band at halftime just as much as the action on the field. His favorite event of the year was the Scottsboro Homecoming parade where he showed up an hour early just to get a good view.

