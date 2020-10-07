Donna Ann Shiflett Gorham, 56 of Pisgah, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Citizens Medical Center in Talladega.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m., and Thursday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Ms. Gorham is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Whisenant, Amanda Miller (Stephen) and Laura Scarberry (Garry Tankersley); grandchildren, Kameron Brown, Zoey Blevins, Trevor Brooks, Lillian Brooks and Jayden Tankersley; brothers, Jackson Shiflett (Rick Campbell), Ray Shiflett (Kathy) and Corey Palmer (Brittany) and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Gorham was a 1981 graduate of Pisgah High School and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Raybon and Nora Mae Covington Shiflett; sister, Tammy Watson and brother, Gary Palmer.
