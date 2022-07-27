Sharon Elizabeth Bozarth, 52 of Woodville, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Sharon graduated from Woodville High School in 1988 with honors. She loved music, reading books, NASCAR, fishing and water, in general.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Amber Harrison; special son, Dakota Hughes; one grandchild on the way; mother, Linda Bozarth; sister, Kelly Stewart; brothers, Ricky Bozarth and Jeff Bozarth and stepbrothers, Terry Hastings and Jeff Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her son, Coty Harrison and father, Charlie Bozarth.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of SHARON BOZARTH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.