Marcus “Reggie” Brown, 38 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hytop Cemetery.
Reggie is survived by his fiancé, Jasmine Steele; daughter, Eden Brown; soon to be born son, Marcus Cloud Brown; parents, Mark and Linda Brown; sister, Chasity McCreless; brother, Michael Brown and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie and J.W. Hill, Grady Payne and Joshua and Bonnie Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.