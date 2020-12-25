Lon Porch, devoted husband, father and grandfather, succumbed Dec. 18, 2020 after hard fought battle in the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 73.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Porch, who has shared the last 13 years by his side. Lon is also survived by his daughter, Rocky (Porch) Moore and her husband, Russ; his son, Jason Porch and his wife, Heather and grandchildren, Jake Moore, Spencer Porch, Samantha Moore, Sydney Moore, Shelley Moore, Jackson Porch, Sophie Porch and Parker Porch (deceased).
Lon was raised in Union Grove by his parents, Jack and Mabel (King) Porch with his six siblings, Jim (deceased), Mike, Kim and Jay.
He was a 1965 graduate of Arab High School. He married Linda (Leach) Porch in 1968 and was widowed in 2005.
A Vietnam era veteran, Lon was most proud of his service with the United States Air Force. He served in the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron at Kunsan Air Base Korea as a training NCO and sergeant. While in Korea, he earned a 1st Dan Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do.
From the mid 1960’s, Lon remained dedicated to the medical field. Initially serving as an ambulance driver while attending classes at Calhoun Community College, Lon earned a degree and became a respiratory therapist at Huntsville Hospital.
He later served as director of respiratory therapy at Jackson County Hospital before building the Porch Home Medical Family of Medical Equipment Providers, a company he grew from his own kitchen table to multiple stores throughout the Tennessee Valley. Lon also maintained multiple business ventures in sporting goods and real estate.
Ever the sportsman, Lon was noted for completing 20 consecutive Cotton Row runs. He was an avid golfer. Lon reconnected with his love of martial arts after he retired, requalifying as a Black Belt and competing nationally against men 20 years his junior.
More than his own athletic pursuits, Lon coached multiple youth sports over the years and was a loyal supporter of the Crimson Tide.
Lon was laid to rest at a graveside ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Hampton Cove Funeral Home presided over arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lon’s memory to Big Oak Ranch, 250 Jake Mintz Road, Gadsden, AL 35905.