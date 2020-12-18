Martha Venable was born on July 14, 1934 in Boaz, the only child of J.B. and Jessie Simpson Tidwell.
Mrs. Venable is survived by her children, Melissa (Lisa) Venable Parton, John (Wolf) Venable and Bryan Venable; grandson, Wesley Parton and granddaughter, Marie Lee Venable.
Her family moved to Stevenson to work at Avondale Mills when Martha was a young girl.
Mrs. Venable was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Venable; her son, Charles Gregory Venable and her parents, J.B. Tidwell and Jessie Tidwell Peters.
Martha graduated from Stevenson High School and was a student at Snead State College and Florence State (University of North Alabama), where she received a teaching certificate.
Her first teaching job was in Princeton at Paint Rock Valley, where she taught for a couple of years before marrying Charles Venable, of Fackler. Together, they moved to Scottsboro, where they started a family, and she became a housewife.
Several years later, after relocating to Stevenson, Martha began teaching again at Stevenson schools and also at North Sand Mountain School. She taught elementary education and special needs children until the death of her own young son, Greg.
After Greg’s tragic death, she worked as a substitute teacher. She taught the three-year-old Sunday School class for over 25 years at The First Baptist Church of Stevenson, where she was a member.
Martha loved traveling, she loved the beach and particularly Camp Helen in Panama City Beach, Florida. She was cared for in the last years of her life by her granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Parton and by the Angels that are employed by Cumberland Health and Rehab.
A drive-by condolence/luminary service was held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson. A private burial will be held at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the Venable family ask that you adopt a family and/or children for Christmas or make a donation to Stevenson Elementary School. Mail checks payable to SES c/o Lisa V. Parton, P.O. Box 612, Bridgeport, AL 35740.
