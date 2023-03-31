Mrs. Margie A. Brock, age 89 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Cloverdale Nursing &Rehab Center. She was a charter member of Faith Covenant Church of God. She helped start and run the church thrift store for over 15 years. She was a special education teacher for many years. Mrs. Brock was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bishop Stan Holder, Pastor Hayward Miller, Pastor Brett Hogland and Bishop Chris Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.