Charles Anthony “Tony” Hale, 65 of Hollywood, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Heath McCutcheon officiating. Ken Holder, Kevin Holder, Dickie Holder, Porky Holder, John Snodgrass, Cade Holder, Kurt Dean, John McCrary, Jacob Leahey and Jordan Leahey served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer was J.A. Sharp.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA or Humane Society.
Mr. Hale is survived by his wife, Carol McCrary Hale; mother, Beatrice P. Hale; sister, Becky H. Downs; sister-in-law, Tina (Kurt) Dean; brother-in-law, Johnny (Judy) McCrary; nephews, Erik (Faith) Downs, Jacob Leahey, Jordan Leahey and John McCrary; niece, Katy Dean; great nephew, Karter Downs and his canine buddy, Willie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Hale Jr., wife, Betsy Holder Hale and brothers-in-law, Donnie Downs and Jerry McCrary.
