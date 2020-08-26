Geroma Carden, 91 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazel Green with Pastor Johnny Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Carden is survived by her daughter, Angie Spencer; granddaughter, Gwen Nance; great grandchildren, Savanna Fraley and Molly Nance; one expected great grandchild and sister, Mavis Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Carden; parents, Oliver and Dollie Cantrell and siblings, Felton Cantrell, Myrtice Wilson and Cecil Hastings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.