Louise Violet Robbins, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mrs. Robbins is survived by her sons, Anthony (Cindy) Robbins and Billy Ray (Kathy) Robbins; grandchildren, Nathan (Amber) Robbins, Caitlin (Greg) Olson, Drew (Mallory) Robbins and Shawna (Kasey) Kuykendall; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Callie Wilbanks, Gabriel Robbins, Konnor, Kooper and Koly Kuykendall and Braxton Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lula Dunn Mayhall Olinger; brothers, Andrew, Thomas and Bill Olinger; sister, Ina Olinger Presley; half-brothers, Grover Mayhall and Henry and Benny Olinger; husband, Andy Robbins and daughter, Laura Elizabeth Robbins.