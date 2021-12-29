Susan Marie Holcomb. 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dean Jeffery officiating. Burial followed at Gross Cemetery.
Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her husband, Raymond Holcomb; son, Thomas (Tabitha) Holcomb; daughters, Daphne Holcomb (Heath) Ware and Kayla Holcomb (Josh) Haggard; grandchildren, Connor Ware, Robert Holcomb, Karlianne Holcomb, Kailynn Haggard, Khloe Haggard, Tristan Haggard and John Wesley Haggard; brothers, Larry (Marlene) Haddon and Michael Haddon and sister, Lynette Colbert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Edna Haddon and sons, Darrin Holcomb and Douglas Holcomb.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.