Alice “Dot” Sisk, 91 of Estill Fork, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Sisk was a native of Estill Fork but lived away for many years until moving back home after retirement. She attended Gray’s Chapel Methodist Church in Estill Fork.
Mrs. Sisk is survived by her two sons, Larry Sisk (Sharline) and Alan Sisk (Judy); grandchildren, David Sisk, Jennifer Sisk, Noell Wiora, Rachel Rohaley, William Sisk and Matthew Sisk; five great grandchildren and brother, Cordell Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. Sisk; son, Garrett Sisk and grandson, Jeremy Sisk.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Rev. Darrell Garrett officiating. Burial will be in the Sisk Cemetery in Estill Fork.
