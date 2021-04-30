Magnolia Lacy, 93 of Henagar, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Lacy’s Chapel Cemetery with Thurston Garrett officiating and Kerby Funeral Home directing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 2, 2021 @ 9:05 am
Magnolia Lacy, 93 of Henagar, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Lacy’s Chapel Cemetery with Thurston Garrett officiating and Kerby Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!