Mr. Terry Wayne Warren, 61, of Woodville, AL., passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Funeral services was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Wes McBride officiating. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Warren; sons, Cody Warren, Chad Warren, Corey Warren; parents, John Robert and Peggy Warren; sisters, Donna Goad, Diane Lyell, Kathy Simmons; brothers, Jason Warren, Brad Warren; grandchildren, Cayden, Carter, Elizzah Warren;brother-in-law; Brad Simmons, several nieces and nephews.