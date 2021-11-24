Pauline (Polly) Helton Franklin, 93 of Scottsboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 10-10:30 a.m., with graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. at Bellview Cemetery in New Market.
Mrs. Franklin was born in Madison County, lived in New Market and was living in Scottsboro at the time of her death. Prior to her retirement, she worked for many years at Huntsville Hospital Child Care Center.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ and worshipped at the Broad Street Church of Christ in Scottsboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Elmer R. Franklin and sons, Jimmy R. Franklin and Jackie C. Franklin.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Ann Spencer (Frank); 10 grandchildren, Lillian Tripp (Stacy), Amy Franklin Wright, Richard Franklin (Rachel), Emily Arnold (James), Tricia Venable (Jason), Carsonette Baxter, Tabetha Rice (Scotty), Christy Davis (Ken) and Matt Spencer (Naomi) and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Childhaven Childrens Home in Cullman.