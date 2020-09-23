Kaye Keeton Cloutier, formerly of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at her home in Wylie, Texas on Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 19, 2020 in the chapel of Allen Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. A.L. Draper. Interment followed at Kreymer Cemetery.
Kaye is survived by her husband of 53 years, Pete Cloutier; daughter, Susan Ortiz (Reymundo); son, Robert Joseph Cloutier (Kim); brother, Wayne Keeton (Brenda); grandsons, Jeff Merworth and Keeton Cloutier; granddaughter, Kailyn Cloutier and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Webster and Veda Preston Keeton; sister, Martha Keeton McGee and brother, Roger Keeton.